Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz after Typhoon Mawar [Image 1 of 5]

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz after Typhoon Mawar

    GUAM

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Joint Region Marianas

    DEDEDO, Guam (May 25, 2023) - A sign outside Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz suffered wind and water damage in Typhoon Mawar. Category-4 force typhoon winds downed power lines and debris in front of the base, making the gate temporarily impassible. Regional military commands are actively aiding in recovery efforts as Guam and the CNMI as the region recuperates from the devastation of Typhoon Mawar.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 03:42
    Photo ID: 7819998
    VIRIN: 230526-O-CM160-995
    Resolution: 784x885
    Size: 150.91 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz after Typhoon Mawar [Image 5 of 5], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz after Typhoon Mawar
    Andersen Air Force Base after Typhoon Mawar
    Offices at Joint Region Marianas after Typhoon Mawar
    Polaris Point after Typhoon Mawar
    Military Personnel Assist with Debris after Typhoon Mawar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    guam
    blaz
    mawar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT