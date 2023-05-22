Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz after Typhoon Mawar

DEDEDO, Guam (May 25, 2023) - A sign outside Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz suffered wind and water damage in Typhoon Mawar. Category-4 force typhoon winds downed power lines and debris in front of the base, making the gate temporarily impassible. Regional military commands are actively aiding in recovery efforts as Guam and the CNMI as the region recuperates from the devastation of Typhoon Mawar.

