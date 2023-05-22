Offices at Joint Region Marianas after Typhoon Mawar

ASAN, Guam (May 26, 2023) - Flood damage could be seen in Joint Region Marianas headquarters the day after Typhoon Mawar made landfall on Guam. The typhoon hit Guam with Category-4 force winds in late May. Regional military commands are actively aiding in recovery efforts as Guam and the CNMI recuperate after the devastation.

