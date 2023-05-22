ASAN, Guam (May 26, 2023) - Flood damage could be seen in Joint Region Marianas headquarters the day after Typhoon Mawar made landfall on Guam. The typhoon hit Guam with Category-4 force winds in late May. Regional military commands are actively aiding in recovery efforts as Guam and the CNMI recuperate after the devastation.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2023 03:43
|Photo ID:
|7820001
|VIRIN:
|230525-O-CM160-158
|Resolution:
|2513x3614
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Offices at Joint Region Marianas after Typhoon Mawar [Image 5 of 5], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT