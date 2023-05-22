YIGO, Guam (May 25, 2023) - A sign outside Andersen Air Force Base is surrounded by felled trees and debris the day after Typhoon Mawar made a direct hit on the island of Guam.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2023 03:43
|Photo ID:
|7819999
|VIRIN:
|230525-O-CM160-088
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Andersen Air Force Base after Typhoon Mawar [Image 5 of 5], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
