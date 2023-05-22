USMC-COLAF exchange during Red Flag-Rescue 23-1

A Colombian Air Force aircrew member shows a U.S. Marine the cockpit of an A-29B Super Tucano aircraft during a partner exchange between Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 exercise participants at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 16, 2023. The multilateral combat search and rescue exercise is designed to enhance interoperability with joint-services alongside allied and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 20:05
|Photo ID:
|7819468
|VIRIN:
|230516-F-AN818-1156
|Resolution:
|7612x5074
|Size:
|13.62 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
