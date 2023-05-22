USMC-COLAF partner exchange: Red Flag-Rescue 23-1

Colombian Air Force technicians and U.S. Marine Corps personnel pose for a photo with an A-29B Super Tucano aircraft during a partner exchange between Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 exercise participants at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 16, 2023. This year marked the third consecutive time Fuerza Aérea Colombiana (FAC) partners have participated in the DoD's premier combat search and rescue exercise. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

