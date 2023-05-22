Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC-COLAF partner exchange: Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 [Image 9 of 13]

    USMC-COLAF partner exchange: Red Flag-Rescue 23-1

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Colombian Air Force technicians and U.S. Marine Corps personnel pose for a photo with an A-29B Super Tucano aircraft during a partner exchange between Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 exercise participants at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 16, 2023. This year marked the third consecutive time Fuerza Aérea Colombiana (FAC) partners have participated in the DoD's premier combat search and rescue exercise. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 20:05
    Photo ID: 7819465
    VIRIN: 230516-F-AN818-1116
    Resolution: 7559x5039
    Size: 17.74 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMC-COLAF partner exchange: Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colombia
    USMC
    Davis-Monthan
    HMLA-775
    Red Flag-Rescue
    RFR23

