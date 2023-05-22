USMC-COLAF partner exchange: Red Flag-Rescue 23-1

A U.S. Marine and Colombian Air Force technician share a lighthearted moment during a partner exchange between Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 exercise participants at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 16, 2023. The multilateral combat search and rescue exercise is designed to enhance interoperability with joint-services alongside allied and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

Date Taken: 05.16.2023
Location: TUCSON, AZ, US