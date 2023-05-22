Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC-COLAF partner exchange: Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 [Image 7 of 13]

    USMC-COLAF partner exchange: Red Flag-Rescue 23-1

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    A Colombian Air Force aircrew member sits in the cockpit of a U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper helicopter during a partner exchange between Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 exercise participants at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 16, 2023. Exercises like Red Flag-Rescue present opportunities to build regional capacity with partner nations by enhancing cooperation, collaboration, and interoperability in a joint environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 20:05
    Photo ID: 7819462
    VIRIN: 230516-F-AN818-1099
    Resolution: 8304x5536
    Size: 16.42 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMC-COLAF partner exchange: Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Colombia
    USMC
    Davis-Monthan
    HMLA-775
    Red Flag-Rescue
    RFR23

