USMC-COLAF partner exchange: Red Flag-Rescue 23-1

Colombian Air Force technicians and a U.S. Marine pose for a photo with a UH-1Y Venom helicopter during a partner exchange between Red Flag-Rescue 23-1 exercise participants at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 16, 2023. Exercises like Red Flag-Rescue present opportunities to build regional capacity with partner nations by enhancing cooperation, collaboration, and interoperability in a joint environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 20:05
|Photo ID:
|7819459
|VIRIN:
|230516-F-AN818-1093
|Resolution:
|7972x5314
|Size:
|18.31 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
