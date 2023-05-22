U.S. Airmen from the Band of the Golden West’s Mobility Rock Band play music on sports day during Comprehensive Airmen Fitness week at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 25, 2023. Comprehensive Airmen Fitness, a dedicated initiative within the Air Force, focuses on enhancing the overall well-being and resilience of Airmen across various dimensions of mental, spiritual, social and physical fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 18:34 Photo ID: 7819377 VIRIN: 230525-F-UO290-1247 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.65 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis Comprehensive Airman Fitness week promotes Warrior Heart culture [Image 12 of 12], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.