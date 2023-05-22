Travis Comprehensive Airman Fitness week promotes Warrior Heart culture

U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Salmi, center, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, right, 60th AMW command chief, present a check on sports day during Comprehensive Airmen Fitness week at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 25, 2023. Comprehensive Airmen Fitness, a dedicated initiative within the Air Force, focuses on enhancing the overall well-being and resilience of Airmen across various dimensions of mental, spiritual, social and physical fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

