    Travis Comprehensive Airman Fitness week promotes Warrior Heart culture [Image 6 of 12]

    Travis Comprehensive Airman Fitness week promotes Warrior Heart culture

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 60th Mission Support Group cross the finish line of the mobility run on sports day during Comprehensive Airmen Fitness week at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 25, 2023. Comprehensive Airmen Fitness, a dedicated initiative within the Air Force, focuses on enhancing the overall well-being and resilience of Airmen across various dimensions of mental, spiritual, social and physical fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    This work, Travis Comprehensive Airman Fitness week promotes Warrior Heart culture [Image 12 of 12], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    CAF
    80th Anniversary
    No Bounds
    TrUSt Travis

