Travis Comprehensive Airman Fitness week promotes Warrior Heart culture

U.S. Airmen from the 60th Air Mobility Wing watch a flyover on sports day during Comprehensive Airmen Fitness week at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 25, 2023. Comprehensive Airmen Fitness, a dedicated initiative within the Air Force, focuses on enhancing the overall well-being and resilience of Airmen across various dimensions of mental, spiritual, social and physical fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
05.25.2023
05.25.2023
|7819376
|230525-F-UO290-1238
|8256x5504
|9.55 MB
TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|2
|0
