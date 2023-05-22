U.S. Air Force Airman Angeryll Tipay, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron civil engineer apprentice, plays dodgeball on sports day during Comprehensive Airmen Fitness week at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 25, 2023. Comprehensive Airmen Fitness, a dedicated initiative within the Air Force, focuses on enhancing the overall well-being and resilience of Airmen across various dimensions of mental, spiritual, social and physical fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 18:34
|Photo ID:
|7819369
|VIRIN:
|230525-F-UO290-1111
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.95 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis Comprehensive Airman Fitness week promotes Warrior Heart culture [Image 12 of 12], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Travis Comprehensive Airman Fitness week promotes Warrior Heart culture
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT