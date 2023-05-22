Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week

Lt. Col. Jesse “Sheriff” Goens, 8th Security Forces Squadron commander, gives remarks during the 2023 National Police Week opening ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2023. National Police Week honors law enforcement members, specifically those who have their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

