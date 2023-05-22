Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week

An 8th Security Forces Squadron service member’s duty patch displays a black line through it during the 2023 National Police Week opening ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2023. Throughout the week, Kunsan’s Defenders wore the patch to honor the law enforcement workers who lost their life in the line of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

Date Taken: 05.22.2023