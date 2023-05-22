Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week

Senior Airman Melchor Sevillano, left, 8th Security Forces Squadron defender, helps apprehend Capt. Noah Danes, center, 8th SFS deputy commander, with 1st Lt. Justis Peace, 8th SFS flight commander, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2023. During the 2023 National Police Week festivities, members simulated arresting personnel as part of a fundraiser for the 8th SFS and to boost morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

