Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | Honor Guardsmen with the 8th Security Forces Squadron post the colors during the 2023...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | Honor Guardsmen with the 8th Security Forces Squadron post the colors during the 2023 National Police Week opening ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2023. During the opening ceremony, the Honor Guard swapped the normal ceremonial rifles for the M4 carbine rifles they carry on duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert) see less | View Image Page