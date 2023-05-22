KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Traditionally, National Police Week is celebrated the week of May 15th and honors all law enforcement members, specifically those who have given their lives in the line of duty.
A part of honoring law enforcement members is educating the public of the different challenges defenders can go through. The week’s activities included opening and closing ceremonies, a capabilities demonstration, and various competitive tests.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 03:20
|Story ID:
|445502
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT