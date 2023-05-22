Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    05.25.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Traditionally, National Police Week is celebrated the week of May 15th and honors all law enforcement members, specifically those who have given their lives in the line of duty.

    A part of honoring law enforcement members is educating the public of the different challenges defenders can go through. The week’s activities included opening and closing ceremonies, a capabilities demonstration, and various competitive tests.

