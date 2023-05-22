Staff Sgt. Zackery Freiburg, 8th Security Forces Squadron NCO in charge of small-unmanned aircraft systems, displays the infrared monitor option on the sUAS controller at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2023. The sUAS team are able to utilize their equipment to help conduct reconnaissance missions during operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 03:21 Photo ID: 7816764 VIRIN: 230522-F-MZ237-1120 Resolution: 4925x2710 Size: 3.77 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.