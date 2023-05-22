Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week [Image 7 of 10]

    Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Zackery Freiburg, 8th Security Forces Squadron NCO in charge of small-unmanned aircraft systems, displays the infrared monitor option on the sUAS controller at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2023. The sUAS team are able to utilize their equipment to help conduct reconnaissance missions during operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 03:21
    Photo ID: 7816764
    VIRIN: 230522-F-MZ237-1120
    Resolution: 4925x2710
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week
    Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week
    Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week
    Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week
    Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week
    Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week
    Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week
    Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week
    Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week
    Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wolf Pack Defenders honor law enforcement during Police Week

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    National Police Week
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT