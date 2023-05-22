Sakura Olympics 2023

U.S. Air Fore Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, congratulates Japan Air Self-Defense member Soyo Kato, for having the fastest female 5K run time during the Sakura Olympics at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2023. From friendly competition to cultural exchange, the Sakura Olympics created a platform for American and Japanese personnel to come together, forging invaluable connections in the pursuit of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

