U.S. Air Force Col Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander and Major General Yoshikatsu Oshima, Japan Air Self-Defense 3rd Air Wing commander, play rock-paper-scissors to determine the start of the dodgeball game during the Sakura Olympics at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2023. From friendly competition to cultural exchange, the Sakura Olympics created a platform for American and Japanese personnel to come together, forging invaluable connections in the pursuit of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 00:24 Photo ID: 7816537 VIRIN: 230520-F-TE598-1803 Resolution: 5420x3046 Size: 2.21 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sakura Olympics 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.