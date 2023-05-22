Sakura Olympics 2023

Misawa Air Base leadership bows to Japan Self-Defense Force members after a dodgeball game during the Sakura Olympics at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2023. The Sakura Olympics is named for the famous cherry blossom tree. Throughout history, the Japanese government has given numerous cherry blossom trees to the U.S. government, symbolizing the bond between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
