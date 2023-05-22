Misawa Air Base leadership from both the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force participate in a group photo after a dodgeball game during the Sakura Olympics at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2023. The Sakura Olympics is named for the famous cherry blossom tree. Throughout history, the Japanese government has given numerous cherry blossom trees to the U.S. government, symbolizing the bond between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 00:24 Photo ID: 7816539 VIRIN: 230520-F-TE598-2151 Resolution: 8256x4640 Size: 5.07 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sakura Olympics 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.