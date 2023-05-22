Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sakura Olympics 2023 [Image 8 of 9]

    Sakura Olympics 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Misawa Air Base leadership from both the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force participate in a group photo after a dodgeball game during the Sakura Olympics at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2023. The Sakura Olympics is named for the famous cherry blossom tree. Throughout history, the Japanese government has given numerous cherry blossom trees to the U.S. government, symbolizing the bond between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 00:24
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, Sakura Olympics 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    35th Fighter Wing
    partnership
    JASDF
    Sakura Olympics

