    Ground crews amp up air power for rapid mobility [Image 2 of 7]

    Ground crews amp up air power for rapid mobility

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marc Rose, left, and Senior Airman Dillon Hood, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment (AGE) maintenance journeymen, replace hardware on a generator at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 3, 2023. AGE provides generators that supply ground power to aircraft in lieu of using the aircraft's auxiliary power unit, minimizing wear and tear of the aircraft, effectively increasing their lifespan. By maintaining more than 350 pieces of equipment used to sustain the aircraft fleet, the AGE Airmen directly contribute to AUAB’s ability to project air power in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    This work, Ground crews amp up air power for rapid mobility [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

