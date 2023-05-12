Ground crews amp up air power for rapid mobility

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Huff, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment (AGE) maintenance craftsman, replaces a battery on an air conditioning generator at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 3, 2023. Aircrews and aircraft maintainers rely on the air conditioning units to keep the aircraft cool on the flightline, reducing the aircraft’s engine hours and prolonging the life of aircraft hardware. Certified on jet engines, air conditioning, high purity nitrogen and more, AGE Airmen are multi-capable and ready to solve problems in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

