Ground crews amp up air power for rapid mobility

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman AJ Caaya, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment (AGE) support journeyman, left, issues equipment to Staff Sgt. Brandon Huff, 379th EMXS AGE maintenance craftsman, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 3, 2023. Certified on jet engines, air conditioning, high purity nitrogen and more, AGE Airmen are multi-capable and ready to solve problems in austere environments. By maintaining more than 350 pieces of equipment used to sustain the aircraft fleet, the AGE Airmen directly contribute to AUAB’s ability to project air power in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

