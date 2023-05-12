Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ground crews amp up air power for rapid mobility [Image 1 of 7]

    Ground crews amp up air power for rapid mobility

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marc Rose, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment (AGE) maintenance journeyman, replaces hardware on a generator at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 3, 2023. The 379th EMXS AGE crew is responsible for sustaining more than 350 assets that directly support maintenance on aircraft at AUAB. Certified on jet engines, air conditioning, high purity nitrogen and more, AGE Airmen are multi-capable and ready to solve problems in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 02:52
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    This work, Ground crews amp up air power for rapid mobility [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    mechanic
    AFCENT
    Grand Slam Wing
    Triangle K
    AUAB

