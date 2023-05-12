Ground crews amp up air power for rapid mobility

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marc Rose, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment (AGE) maintenance journeyman, replaces hardware on a generator at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 3, 2023. The 379th EMXS AGE crew is responsible for sustaining more than 350 assets that directly support maintenance on aircraft at AUAB. Certified on jet engines, air conditioning, high purity nitrogen and more, AGE Airmen are multi-capable and ready to solve problems in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 02:52 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA