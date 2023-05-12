Ground crews amp up air power for rapid mobility

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman AJ Caaya, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment (AGE) support journeyman, poses for a photo at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 3, 2023. Caaya is responsible for the inventory and distribution of all tools and hardware needed to conduct maintenance on ground equipment. By maintaining more than 350 pieces of equipment used to sustain the aircraft fleet, the AGE Airmen directly contribute to AUAB’s ability to project air power in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

