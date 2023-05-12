Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircraft maintenance [Image 5 of 6]

    Aircraft maintenance

    NORTH SEA

    05.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Luis Calderon, from Fort Worth, Texas, assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, deployed aboard the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), removes fasteners from a specialty panel on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay, May 20, 2023. VFA-87 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 14:26
    Photo ID: 7810458
    VIRIN: 230520-N-SK336-1108
    Resolution: 4954x3303
    Size: 841.74 KB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft maintenance [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Day in the Life
    search-and-rescue medical kit inventory
    German Navy Helicopter Lands on USS Ford
    German Navy Helicopter Lands on USS Ford
    Aircraft maintenance
    Aircraft maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Sailors
    maintenance
    US Navy
    GRF
    SK336

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT