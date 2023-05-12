Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Luis Calderon, from Fort Worth, Texas, assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, deployed aboard the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), removes fasteners from a specialty panel on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay, May 20, 2023. VFA-87 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 14:26 Photo ID: 7810458 VIRIN: 230520-N-SK336-1108 Resolution: 4954x3303 Size: 841.74 KB Location: NORTH SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft maintenance [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.