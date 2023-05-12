Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German Navy Helicopter Lands on USS Ford [Image 4 of 6]

    German Navy Helicopter Lands on USS Ford

    NORTH SEA

    05.21.2023

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Rear Adm. GregHuffman, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 12, and Rear Adm. Erick Eslich prepare to board a German Navy WG13 Lynx following a passing exercise with Standing NATO Maritime Group 1, on the flight deck of the first-in-class USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN) 78, May 21, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2023
    Location: NORTH SEA
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
