German Navy Helicopter Lands on USS Ford

Rear Adm. GregHuffman, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 12, and Rear Adm. Erick Eslich prepare to board a German Navy WG13 Lynx following a passing exercise with Standing NATO Maritime Group 1, on the flight deck of the first-in-class USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN) 78, May 21, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel)

