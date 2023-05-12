A Day in the Life

Chief Operations Specialist Liz Ray, from Miami, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), high-fives Sage, a military facility working dog, deployed with Gerald R. Ford, in the medical staging area, May 20, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

