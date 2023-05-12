Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German Navy Helicopter Lands on USS Ford [Image 3 of 6]

    German Navy Helicopter Lands on USS Ford

    NORTH SEA

    05.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    A German Navy WG13 Lynx lands on the flight deck of the first-in-class USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN) 78 following a passing exercise with Standing NATO Maritime Group 1, May 21, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2023
    Location: NORTH SEA
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    IT566
    WG13 Lynx

