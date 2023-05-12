Boatswain's Mate Seaman Grant Johnston, from Olive Branch, Mississippi, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. FordÕs (CVN 78) deck department, inventories a search-and-rescue medical kit, May 20, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. NavyÕs newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. NavyÕs capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 14:26 Photo ID: 7810452 VIRIN: 230520-N-SK336-1031 Resolution: 3241x4861 Size: 512.66 KB Location: NORTH SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, search-and-rescue medical kit inventory [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.