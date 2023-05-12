Cpl. Jean-Francois Robichaud, a military policeman with the 30th Military Police (MP) Company, 3rd MP Regiment, 5th Canadian Division and Sgt. Ethan Mcallister, a medic with the 237th MP Company, 941st MP Battalion, rescue a notionally injured soldier during Operation Maroon Thunder, May 13 at Ft. Devens, Mass. The cross-border training exercise increases unit readiness while encouraging troops to share their diverse experiences and knowledge.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2023 16:01
|Photo ID:
|7808566
|VIRIN:
|230513-A-ML797-2002
|Resolution:
|3349x2233
|Size:
|5.45 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Canada Military Police Units Increase Readiness in Collaboration [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
