U.S. and Canada Military Police Units Increase Readiness in Collaboration

Cpl. Jean-Francois Robichaud, a military policeman with the 30th Military Police (MP) Company, 3rd MP Regiment, 5th Canadian Division and Sgt. Ethan Mcallister, a medic with the 237th MP Company, 941st MP Battalion, rescue a notionally injured soldier during Operation Maroon Thunder, May 13 at Ft. Devens, Mass. The cross-border training exercise increases unit readiness while encouraging troops to share their diverse experiences and knowledge.

