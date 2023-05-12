Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Canada Military Police Units Increase Readiness in Collaboration [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. and Canada Military Police Units Increase Readiness in Collaboration

    DEVENS, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Cpl. Jean-Francois Robichaud, a military policeman with the 30th Military Police (MP) Company, 3rd MP Regiment, 5th Canadian Division and Sgt. Ethan Mcallister, a medic with the 237th MP Company, 941st MP Battalion, rescue a notionally injured soldier during Operation Maroon Thunder, May 13 at Ft. Devens, Mass. The cross-border training exercise increases unit readiness while encouraging troops to share their diverse experiences and knowledge.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2023 16:01
    Photo ID: 7808566
    VIRIN: 230513-A-ML797-2002
    Resolution: 3349x2233
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Canada Military Police Units Increase Readiness in Collaboration [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. and Canada Military Police Units Increase Readiness in Collaboration
    U.S. and Canada Military Police Units Increase Readiness in Collaboration
    U.S. and Canada Military Police Units Increase Readiness in Collaboration
    U.S. and Canada Military Police Units Increase Readiness in Collaboration
    U.S. and Canada Military Police Units Increase Readiness in Collaboration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    training
    military police
    New Hampshire
    New Hampshire National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT