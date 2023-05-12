Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Canada Military Police Units Increase Readiness in Collaboration [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. and Canada Military Police Units Increase Readiness in Collaboration

    DEVENS, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Bei Simmons 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    From left, military policemen Staff Sgts. Adam Royston and Joseph Carroll, 237th Military Police (MP) Company, 941st MP Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, and Master Cpl. Spence Lewis, 30th MP Company, 3rd MP Regiment, 5th Canadian Army Division, exchange food rations during Operation Maroon Thunder, May 12, at Ft. Devens, Mass. The cross-border training exercise increases unit readiness while encouraging troops to share their diverse experiences and knowledge.

    TAGS

    Canada
    Soldiers
    military police
    New Hampshire
    New Hampshire National Guard

