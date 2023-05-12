U.S. and Canada Military Police Units Increase Readiness in Collaboration

From left, military policemen Staff Sgts. Adam Royston and Joseph Carroll, 237th Military Police (MP) Company, 941st MP Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, and Master Cpl. Spence Lewis, 30th MP Company, 3rd MP Regiment, 5th Canadian Army Division, exchange food rations during Operation Maroon Thunder, May 12, at Ft. Devens, Mass. The cross-border training exercise increases unit readiness while encouraging troops to share their diverse experiences and knowledge.

