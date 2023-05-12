Staff Sgt. Jordan Bailey, military policeman, 237th Military Police (MP) Company, 941st MP Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, adjusts a Canadian soldier’s night vision goggles during an M4 carbine night fire exercise during Operation Maroon Thunder, May 12, at Ft. Devens, Mass. The cross-border training exercise increases unit readiness while encouraging troops to share their diverse experiences and knowledge.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2023 16:01
|Photo ID:
|7808562
|VIRIN:
|230512-A-ML797-1003
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|9.26 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Canada Military Police Units Increase Readiness in Collaboration [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
