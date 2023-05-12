U.S. and Canada Military Police Units Increase Readiness in Collaboration

Staff Sgt. Jordan Bailey, military policeman, 237th Military Police (MP) Company, 941st MP Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, adjusts a Canadian soldier’s night vision goggles during an M4 carbine night fire exercise during Operation Maroon Thunder, May 12, at Ft. Devens, Mass. The cross-border training exercise increases unit readiness while encouraging troops to share their diverse experiences and knowledge.

