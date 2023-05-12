U.S. and Canada Military Police Units Increase Readiness in Collaboration

Pte. Leonard Olsen, 30th MP Company, 3rd MP Regiment, 5th Canadian Army Division and Sgt. Chris Shrodeder, 237th MP Company, 941st MP Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, conduct a detailed search on a detainee during Operation Maroon Thunder, May 13 at Ft. Devens, Mass. The military policemen participated in the cross-border training exercise, geared toward increasing unit readiness while encouraging troops to share their diverse experiences and knowledge.

