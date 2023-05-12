Pte. Leonard Olsen, 30th MP Company, 3rd MP Regiment, 5th Canadian Army Division and Sgt. Chris Shrodeder, 237th MP Company, 941st MP Battalion, New Hampshire Army National Guard, conduct a detailed search on a detainee during Operation Maroon Thunder, May 13 at Ft. Devens, Mass. The military policemen participated in the cross-border training exercise, geared toward increasing unit readiness while encouraging troops to share their diverse experiences and knowledge.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2023 16:01
|Photo ID:
|7808565
|VIRIN:
|230513-A-ML797-2001
|Resolution:
|4203x2802
|Size:
|7.66 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Canada Military Police Units Increase Readiness in Collaboration [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
