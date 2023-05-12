U.S. and Canada Military Police Units Increase Readiness in Collaboration

From left, Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Wyner, operations noncommissioned officer with the 195th Regional Training Institute, New Hampshire Army National Guard, provides M17 marksmanship instruction to Canadian military policemen Sgts. Bill MacDonald and Cody Baker, and Cpl. Crystal Faulkenham, 30th MP Company, 3rd MP Regiment, 5th Canadian Army Division during Operation Maroon Thunder, May 12, at Ft. Devens, Mass. The cross-border training exercise increases unit readiness while encouraging troops to share their diverse experiences and knowledge.

