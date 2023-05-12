The Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Mr. Carlos Del Toro, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to 11 Marine Security Guards at Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Headquarters in Quantico, Va., May 19, 2023. The Marines were awarded for their actions during the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Braden Hale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.20.2023 11:47 Photo ID: 7807976 VIRIN: 230519-M-DP650-4645 Resolution: 1400x2048 Size: 0 B Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV awards MSGs for successful evacuation from Khartoum [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.