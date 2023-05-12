The Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Mr. Carlos Del Toro, stands with Marine Security Guard Detachment Commander, Staff Sgt. Derek Ferrari, after awarding him the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal at Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Headquarters in Quantico, Va., May 19, 2023. Ferrari was awarded for his actions during the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Braden Hale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.20.2023 11:47 Photo ID: 7807970 VIRIN: 230519-M-DP650-4634 Resolution: 1303x2048 Size: 0 B Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV awards MSGs for successful evacuation from Khartoum [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.