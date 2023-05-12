SECNAV awards MSGs for successful evacuation from Khartoum

The Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Mr. Carlos Del Toro, stands with the command team of Marine Corps Embassy Security Group for a group photo at its headquarters in Quantico, Va., May 19, 2023. Del Toro visited MCESG to award 12 Marines with Detachment Khartoum for their efforts in safely evacuating 75 embassy personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum amid surging conflict in Sudan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Braden Hale)

