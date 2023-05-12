Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV awards MSGs for successful evacuation from Khartoum [Image 6 of 7]

    SECNAV awards MSGs for successful evacuation from Khartoum

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Embassy Security Group

    The Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Mr. Carlos Del Toro, prepares to award the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to 11 Marine Security Guards at Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Headquarters in Quantico, Va., May 19, 2023. The Marines were awarded for their actions during the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Braden Hale)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    This work, SECNAV awards MSGs for successful evacuation from Khartoum [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    Marine Security Guards
    Awards and Medals
    Secretary of the Navy

