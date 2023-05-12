SECNAV awards MSGs for successful evacuation from Khartoum

Staff Sgt. Derek Ferrari, a Detachment Commander, stands alongside his family and the Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Mr. Carlos Del Toro, after receiving the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal at Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Headquarters in Quantico, Va., May 19, 2023. Del Toro awarded the 12 Marine Security Guards with Detachment Khartoum for their efforts in safely evacuating 75 embassy personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum amid surging conflict in Sudan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Braden Hale)

