U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd class Jessica Diaz, with Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, provides medical care to a simulated casualty during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Tier Three Instructor test at Battle Skills Training School on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 19, 2023. Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group hosted a TCCC Tier Three instructor course for Corpsmen from around II Marine Expeditionary Force to become instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

