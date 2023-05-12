U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd class Jessica Diaz with Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, provides medical care to a simulated casualty during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Tier Three Instructor test at Battle Skills Training School on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 19, 2023. Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group hosted a TCCC Tier Three instructor course for Corpsmen from around II Marine Expeditionary Force to become instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 13:32
|Photo ID:
|7806670
|VIRIN:
|230519-M-HP122-1038
|Resolution:
|4155x6233
|Size:
|15.97 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
