U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd class Kyle Chambers, left, with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, evaluates Hospital Corpsman 2nd class Jessica Diaz, with Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, provide medical care to a simulated casualty during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Tier Three Instructor test at Battle Skills Training School on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 19, 2023. Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group hosted a TCCC Tier Three instructor course for Corpsmen from around II Marine Expeditionary Force to become instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 13:32 Photo ID: 7806650 VIRIN: 230519-M-HP122-1025 Resolution: 5147x3431 Size: 9.61 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Mary Kohlmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.