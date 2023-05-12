Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test [Image 5 of 10]

    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    A simulated casualty is displayed prior to a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Tier Three Instructor test at Battle Skills Training School on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 19, 2023. Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group hosted a TCCC Tier Three instructor course for Corpsmen from around II Marine Expeditionary Force to become instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 13:32
    Photo ID: 7806669
    VIRIN: 230519-M-HP122-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 21.49 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Mary Kohlmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    TCCC
    USNORTHCOM
    Sailors
    Medical Care
    BSTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT