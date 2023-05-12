Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test [Image 2 of 10]

    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd class Jessica Diaz, center, with Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, provides medical care to a simulated casualty during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Tier Three Instructor test at Battle Skills Training School on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 19, 2023. Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group hosted a TCCC Tier Three instructor course for Corpsmen from around II Marine Expeditionary Force to become instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 13:32
    Photo ID: 7806651
    VIRIN: 230519-M-HP122-1059
    Resolution: 6244x4163
    Size: 9.15 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Mary Kohlmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct a Tactical Casualty Care Tier Three Instructor Test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    TCCC
    USNORTHCOM
    Sailors
    Medical Care
    BSTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT