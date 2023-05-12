LRAFB hosts Army and Navy Junior ROTC cadets

An Army Junior ROTC cadet from Rivercrest High School looks out a window of a C-130J Super Hercules during a tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 11, 2023. The cadets also toured various base facilities and gained insight into several Air Force career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cherise Vaught)

