Navy Junior ROTC cadets from Camden Fairview High School talk with a 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airman during a tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 11, 2023. Cadets from two high schools in Arkansas toured base facilities to learn about military lifestyle and various career fields in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 10:34 Photo ID: 7806030 VIRIN: 230511-F-EW167-1116 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 7.64 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRAFB hosts Army and Navy Junior ROTC cadets [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.