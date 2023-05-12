Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRAFB hosts Army and Navy Junior ROTC cadets [Image 8 of 12]

    LRAFB hosts Army and Navy Junior ROTC cadets

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Navy Junior ROTC cadets from Camden Fairview High School talk with a 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airman during a tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 11, 2023. Cadets from two high schools in Arkansas toured base facilities to learn about military lifestyle and various career fields in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 10:34
    VIRIN: 230511-F-EW167-1116
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    JROTC
    19th Airlift Wing
    Herk Nation

