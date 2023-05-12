LRAFB hosts Army and Navy Junior ROTC cadets

Two Navy Junior ROTC cadets from Camden Fairview High School take a photo during a tour of the 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment section at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 11, 2023. In addition to the IPE section, cadets spent time at the fitness center, consolidated support facility, vehicle maintenance, military working dog kennel, and ate lunch at the dining facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

